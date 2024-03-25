Skift Take

Airbnb is mandated to collect and remit and tourist taxes in most countries.

The three U.S. states that generated the most in tourism taxes in 2023 were: Florida at $387 million, California at $212 million, and Tennessee at $135 million.

In 2023, Airbnb hosts in the U.S. contributed $2.2 billion in tourism taxes, according to new data from Airbnb. Hosts in Canada contributed $319 million. 

Other states that generated a lot in tourism taxes: North Carolina: $125 million; Georgia: $98  million; Texas: $98 million; Colorado: $94 million; Arizona: $87 million; Washington: $78 million; and Virginia: $53 million. 

Airbnb, however, has had a brush with tax authorities in Europe. Last December, it settled a $620 million tax probe from Italy. This was after Italian authorities alleged that Airbnb failed to withhold 21% of hosts’ rental income, and ordered the seizure of $836 million (euro 779.5 million) from the company. Now, a new law requires Airbnb to collect and remit tourist taxes in Italy. 

Airbnb’s one-time expenses for tax withholding and reserves for taxes in 2023 amounted to $1 billion. 

Srividya Kalyanaraman, Skift

March 25th, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT

Photo credit: A private bedroom listed on Airbnb Rooms in Mexico City. Source: Airbnb

