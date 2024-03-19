Based on millions of search results, these latest findings offer insights into the top-trending destinations for summer 2024.

If you are planning a trip to Japan this summer, you’re not alone. New research has revealed the most popular destinations for the coming peak travel season – and there are a few surprises.

Among Skyscanner users starting their journey in the Americas, Tokyo is this summer’s most searched-for location.

The city has recorded a 377% increase in popularity compared to the same time last year. This follows a strong winter performance for Japan, which recently reported its busiest ever December.

Rome’s enduring appeal saw it come second place, with San Carlos Bariloche in Argentina’s Patagonia region, in third.

The Argentinian city saw the largest year-on-year search growth among travelers from the Americas, with an enormous 752% surge versus 2023. Orlando is the only U.S. destination to make the top 10, with Madrid rounding out the top five.

Most popular search destinations for travelers from the Americas for summer 2024. Source: Skyscanner

However, there was one option that beat even the Japanese capital. Skyscanner’s ‘everywhere’ search was the most popular overall among consumers from the Americas.

The company says 51% of visitors to its website and app are still to decide on a destination or date of departure. This suggests many travelers are keeping an open mind when it comes to summer 2024 trips.

Short-Haul Summer Sun?

Unlike their counterparts across the Atlantic, consumers in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region are staying closer to home this summer.

Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca is the most searched-for destination, followed by Ibiza. There’s no sign of France, the United Kingdom, or even Italy in the ranking, however, four Greek destinations make the list. Zante, Mykonos, Heraklion, and Corfu are all among the top 10 most searched-for locations this summer.

It comes as the Greek government introduces a new tax for tourists. Called a “climate crisis resilience fee,” it replaces the previous hotel tax.

Most popular search destinations for travelers from EMEA for summer 2024. Source: Skyscanner

Only three long-haul cities beat the regional trend among EMEA travelers, with Bangkok, New York, and Sydney making the cut.

Skyscanner notes that average trip lengths are broadly flat year-on-year for short-haul destinations from EMEA. They are down by one to two days compared to 2023 for long-haul routes.

Asia-Pacific is Heading to Europe

Among users starting their trip in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Europe is the standout destination with six of the top ten most-searched cities. London, Zurich, Athens, Milan, Rome and Paris all make the list.

With the southern hemisphere’s winter reaching its peak, and hot and humid conditions across much of Asia, balmier European capitals seem to appeal.

Echoing results from the Americas, Tokyo ranks highly, as the third most popular city. New York and Los Angeles are also in the ranking.

However, the report shows the average length of a trip to the Big Apple is down by seven days compared to last year. In contrast, Los Angeles is up by four days, taking its total to almost two weeks.

India Surges in Popularity

As for the top trending destinations among APAC travelers, Delhi takes the top spot. The Indian capital has registered year-on-year search growth of 818%. The western city of Ahmedabad is also one of the biggest risers this year, with a 359% increase in search traffic compared to 2023.

Outside of the region, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, and Victoria in British Columbia have all seen huge growth.

Top trending destinations for Asia-Pacific travelers for summer 2024 Source: Skyscanner

As for average length, APAC travelers are following the worldwide trend, with shorter trips versus a year earlier.

On a global level, Skyscanner identifies a rise in the number of new air routes, as well as more seats on many existing services. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper fares across the board. The company says average ticket prices are still higher when compared to pre-pandemic, although there are “signs of airfare stabilization.”

The findings are from anonymized search data of Skyscanner’s 110 million monthly users. The results come from the company’s Horizons Regional Travel Outlook and are based on flight searches in January for travel between June 1 and August 31, 2024.