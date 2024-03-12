Skift Take
After being hit harder than most by the pandemic, Cathay Pacific is hoping the Aria Suite will re-establish the airline as one of Asia's finest carriers.
Cathay Pacific has shared more details about its new business class cabin. Named the Aria Suite, the flagship product is due to enter service later this year.
The Hong Kong carrier is well regarded for its premium service and high standards. As a result, Aria is easily one of the most hotly anticipated industry developments of 2024.
As part of a wider marketing campaign, Cathay Pacific has been dropping hints and teasers about the new seat over recent months. Scant details and abstract imagery have created plenty of speculation. Social media has been abuzz with theories about what Cathay’s next-gen concept might include.
The company is promising that its new cabin will “take business class to greater heights,” but that has left many wondering what this actually means in practice.
The airline has now pulled back the curtain a little further with the release of a new video. The 90-second fly-through provides valuable details about what passengers can expect on the Boeing 777-300ER plane on which Aria will debut.
Here Are Some of the Highlights:
The first revamped Boeing 777-300ERs featuring the Aria Suite and other new cabins are due to enter service later this year. The upcoming Boeing 777X, which is yet to be certified, is also expected to have the new look.
Watch the Full Video of Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite Here:
