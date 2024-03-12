After being hit harder than most by the pandemic, Cathay Pacific is hoping the Aria Suite will re-establish the airline as one of Asia's finest carriers.

Cathay Pacific has shared more details about its new business class cabin. Named the Aria Suite, the flagship product is due to enter service later this year.

The Hong Kong carrier is well regarded for its premium service and high standards. As a result, Aria is easily one of the most hotly anticipated industry developments of 2024.

As part of a wider marketing campaign, Cathay Pacific has been dropping hints and teasers about the new seat over recent months. Scant details and abstract imagery have created plenty of speculation. Social media has been abuzz with theories about what Cathay’s next-gen concept might include.

The company is promising that its new cabin will “take business class to greater heights,” but that has left many wondering what this actually means in practice.

The airline has now pulled back the curtain a little further with the release of a new video. The 90-second fly-through provides valuable details about what passengers can expect on the Boeing 777-300ER plane on which Aria will debut.

Here Are Some of the Highlights:

Cathay Pacific describes the Aria Suite as having a “human-centric design.” As is now customary for business class seats, the new offering has a sliding door to provide greater privacy for passengers.

The slick 24-inch 4K monitor is a key focal point for the Aria Suite. While details are yet to be confirmed, Cathay Pacific’s current flagship, the Airbus A350, boasts live sport channels and more than 3,000 hours of on-demand entertainment. Expect the revamped 777 to offer similar levels of on-screen stimulation.

Along with the ‘big ticket’ items, Cathay’s new teaser video also shares new information about some of the more subtle details of the suite. Personalized lighting is one such feature, with passengers able to tailor the ambiance in and around their suite at the touch of a button.

Passengers traveling together may want to consider the suites in the middle of the cabin. Although you’ll miss out on a window view, a privacy divider positioned between the central seats allows for shared mealtimes and conversation.

If the 4K screen wasn’t already enough, the Aria Suite is equipped with several features for personal electronic devices. This includes a tablet holder built into the fold-out table and wireless charging embedded into the suite’s surface.

The 90-second teaser also provided exclusive insights into an all-new premium economy cabin. The seats are equipped with winged headrests for greater comfort and privacy. A 15.6-inch 4K monitor an personal reading light are among the new features.

Although the changes are more modest in the economy cabin, a ‘refreshed’ look and feel are promised. Seats will include some of the hi-tech perks found in the more premium cabins including bluetooth audio streaming.

The first revamped Boeing 777-300ERs featuring the Aria Suite and other new cabins are due to enter service later this year. The upcoming Boeing 777X, which is yet to be certified, is also expected to have the new look.

Watch the Full Video of Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite Here: