Jumeirah Group has appointed a chief brand officer to “spearhead the evolution of the brand,” the luxury Dubai hotel chain said Thursday.

Michael Grieve will lead Jumeirah’s “2030 Mission” to reach 50 hotels globally, around double what it currently has.

Grieve joins the team with a strong background in luxury but little experience in hotels. Most recently, he was at Gucci as VP of brand and client across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has also held managerial roles in Nike, Addidas and BMW.

The announcement follows last week’s news of the sudden departure of CEO Katerina Giannouka. She had held the role since December 2022. (See Skift’s Coverage: Jumeirah Group’s Leadership Vacuum – 3 CEOs in 8 Years.)

The press release includes a statement from interim CEO Thomas B. Meier, and points to long-term growth plans.

“As part of our Mission 2030 strategic plan, we are building on rich origins to shape a new brand expression of ultra-luxury hospitality that will enable our growth in key destinations around the world.”

“As our new Chief Brand Officer, Michael is integral to that journey and brings an outstanding brand building pedigree with a luxury network that will help enable our transition from a regional success story to a global brand with international reach. I’m looking forward to working closely with Michael as we embark on a new era for the Jumeirah brand.”

As for upcoming openings for Jumeirah, there is Marsa Al Arab opening later this year next to Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Another resort is set to open in Saudi Arabia next year at the project called The Red Sea; and a hotel in Geneva is officially meant to open next year as well.