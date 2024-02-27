In the final Skift Travel Spotlight dispatch from World Travel Market in London, Skift speaks with Niall Gibbons, NEOM's Head of Tourism, about what’s on the horizon for travel and tourism in Saudi Arabia.

As Saudi Arabia positions itself as a prominent player in global tourism, NEOM is at the center of its ambitions. In this episode of Skift Travel Spotlight, Skift Senior Director of Innovation Oliver Martin spoke with Niall Gibbons, Head of Tourism at NEOM, to get an insider’s view on Saudi Arabia’s evolving tourism landscape and NEOM’s ambitious projects.

In this podcast:

Transformation in Saudi Tourism: Insights on the remarkable transformation in Saudi society as the country embraces tourism, marking a significant shift in its focus and priorities.

NEOM’s Grand Projects: Updates on the opening of Sindalah Island, including what to expect from this 21,500 bedroom resort in the Red Sea, and an overview of THE LINE and Tojena.

Unique Location and Tourism Potential: Details on why NEOM’s strategic location in northwest Saudi Arabia, boasting a cooler climate and proximity to the Red Sea, positions it as an appealing and untapped tourism destination with vast potential.

Building Awareness and Relationships: Insights into NEOM’s strategy for building industry awareness, relationships, and partnerships in order to grow the destination in the future.

