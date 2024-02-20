Saudi Arabia is investing billions into its tourism ecosystem. How can partners get involved? In this episode of the Skift Travel Spotlight podcast, executives from Riyadh Air and Dida Travel discuss investments in the nation’s travel infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has committed over $800 billion to its tourism sector over the next decade, with significant “giga” projects actively seeking partnerships with global brands. Skift Senior Director of Innovation Oliver Martin sat down with Osamah Alnuaiser, Vice President Marketing and Communications at Riyadh Air, and Rikin Wu, CEO of Dida Travel, to discuss how the nation’s tourism infrastructure is developing.

Massive Investment and Global Partnerships: Insights into Saudi Arabia’s concerted efforts to build partnerships with global brands and attract international tourists.

Insider’s View on Aviation and Tourism Collaboration: Details on Riyadh Air’s role in building Saudi Arabia’s tourism infrastructure and its aim to become a global hub.

B2B Partnerships and Global Distribution: Insider views on how global distribution platforms such as Dida Travel will play a critical role in educating and promoting Saudi Arabia as a destination.

Saudi Arabia’s Competitive Advantages: Personal perspectives from Dida Travel CEO Rikin Wu on his travels to Saudi Arabia and why the nation’s history, natural attractions, and close proximity to Asia may make it especially appealing to Chinese tourists.

