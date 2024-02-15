The latest round of funding is part of an effort to modernize U.S. airports.

The White House said Thursday it would allocate nearly $1 billion for airport infrastructure projects as part of an effort to modernize U.S. airports.

Much of this funding — $970 million — will be used to create wider concourses, more efficient baggage systems and additional gates at 114 airports across the country. The funds will also go toward ensuring airports are ADA compliant.

“We’re living through an unprecedented round of investment and improvements in all forms of our country’s infrastructure,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Airports as big as Chicago O’Hare International Airport to those as small as Wisconsin’s Appleton International Airport will receive grants. Buttigieg said the grants for O’Hare will go toward a wider concourse, bigger bathrooms and more efficient TSA screening.

Airports have been a sore spot for the U.S. While airports in Europe and Asia are filled with luxury shops and restaurants, most U.S. airports don’t have such amenities. President Biden once famously described LaGuardia Airport as a “third world country” before it underwent major renovations.

The Biden Administration has provided a total of $3 billion in airport funding out of the $25 billion earmarked for airports through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Here is a breakdown of some of the major U.S. airports that will receive funding: