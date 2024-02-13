Saudi Arabia wants to welcome 150 million visitors by 2030. In the first episode of a new limited-series podcast, Skift speaks with Saudi Tourism Authority’s Hazim Al-Hazmi about the marketing strategy helping make this happen.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, announced in 2016, outlines a comprehensive economic transformation plan, with tourism as a central pillar. In the first episode of the Skift Travel Spotlight, Skift Creative Strategist Kate Anderson spoke with Hazim Al-Hazmi, President, Europe & Americas, Saudi Tourism Authority, to discuss progress towards Vision 2030 goals and how he sees tourism shaping the country going forward.

In this podcast:

Revised Tourism Goals: Why the Saudi Ministry of Tourism has upped its already ambitious 2030 tourism target by another 50 million visitors and how it plans to reach this significant milestone.

Global Market Engagement: Insights on Saudi Arabia’s marketing strategy to Europe and the Americas and why their influence in shaping global travel trends makes them such key markets.

Diverse Experiential Offerings: Details on what visitors to Saudi Arabia can expect beyond its renowned desert landscapes, from coastal adventures along the Red Sea to cultural immersion in historical sites like Diriyah.

Connectivity and Marketing Initiatives: Insights into Saudi’s connectivity strategy, including plans for new airline routes and strategic partnerships to facilitate seamless access for travelers.

