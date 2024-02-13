Ayodhya is at the center of hospitality development in India. IHCL, Radisson, and ITC are rapidly establishing their presence in the city to benefit from the tourist influx post the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple.

EaseMyTrip.com has entered the hospitality market with the announcement of a five-star hotel in Ayodhya. The online travel agency is investing up to INR 1 billion ($12 million) in the project through a joint venture with Jeewani Hospitality. Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said that since January 22, more than 2.4 million visitors have gone to the pilgrimage city. This, he said, indicates a significant business opportunity.

Religious tourism in India is a significant contributor in terms of footfall as well as revenue. For years, the country has been a spiritual destination for tourists from all over the world. There has been a surge in hospitality investments in religious places, including Ayodhya. IHCL, Radisson, and ITC are rapidly establishing their presence in the city, which has just undergone major revamping efforts in the run up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple last month.

Marriott Bonvoy Becomes Official Loyalty Partner for Ed Sheeran’s India Tour 2024

Marriott International’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with Ed Sheeran for his +-= ÷ x tour in India this year. As a loyalty partner, Marriott Bonvoy will give its members a chance to redeem their points for guided site tours a day before the concert, as well as Marriott Bonvoy Lounge passes. General Admission passes will also be available for members to redeem with points.

The collaboration has come through Marriott’s partnership with BookMyShow Live, which has brought Ed Sheeran’s concert to India. As of 2022-end, Marriott Bonvoy had more than 177 million members globally, and in 2023, the hospitality company’s loyalty program partnered with HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded credit card to offer users the Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy as an effort to ramp up users in India.

Thailand Witnessed Over 1.6 Million Indian Tourists in 2023

More than 1.6 million Indian tourists visited Thailand in 2023, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has shared. The country is looking at employing a tourism strategy that focuses on creating sustainable initiatives around experiences that visitors can gather. Thailand is especially gearing its efforts towards promoting experiential, eco-conscious, and culturally enriching exploration to the Indian travelers, who have been increasingly seeking such vacation destinations.

Thailand is seeking to increase its global footfall to 35 million tourists this year. As part of its plan outlined in the Strategic Direction 2024, the country had last year announced visa-free entry to Indians till May 2024.

Sterling Rewild Sariska Opens in Rajasthan

Sterling Holiday Resorts has expanded its portfolio of jungle and wildlife destinations in the country with the opening of Sterling Rewild Sariska in Rajasthan. The resort, which is located near Sariska Tiger Reserve, marks the group’s fifth operational resort in the state. Sterling, which also has resorts in Mount Abu, Udaipur, and Pushkar, has plans to bring its total number of properties to 55 by the end of 2024.

Rajasthan has seen a 12-fold increase in domestic tourists over the last four years. In 2023, over 179 million domestic tourists had visited the state, which offers a vast range of experiences to visitors.

Skift Is Hiring in India

Indian Tourists in Turkiye Increased by 18% in 2023

Turkiye witnessed an increase of 18% in the number of Indian tourists in 2023, up from 230,000 in 2022 to 274,000 last year, making India an important source market for the country. On a global scale, the country welcomed 56 million visitors. The West Asian country is expecting a significant surge in the number of Indian tourists this year.

For this, Turkiye is promoting its culturally diverse experiences, historical treasures, and nature-focused destinations, while bolstering partnerships with Indian players in the trade. It is also planning to fine-tune its offerings according to the needs of the Indian market.

Wyndham Signs Ramada by Wyndham Chennai, Potheri

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has signed a franchise agreement for Ramada by Wyndham Chennai, Potheri. The 170-key midscale hotel, which is being developed by SRM Group, is expected to open by March 2024.

The international hotel franchisor is aiming to expand its portfolio to 100 hotels in India by 2025, and for this year, its aim is to strengthen its midscale offering in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. It has a pan-India presence, including in destinations such as Katra, Siliguri, and Gangtok, and is now seeking to increase its offerings in popular locations such as Goa, Srinagar, Jammu, and Jim Corbett.

Lemon Tree Hotels Announces Signing of Lemon Tree Resort, Marpalle in Telangana

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed Lemon Tree Resort, Marpalle in Telangana. The 50-key resort, which will be managed by the company’s subsidiary Carnation Hotels Private Limited, will open by 2027 and will include 14 villas. This marks Lemon Tree Hotels’ portfolio of four existing and another upcoming properties in the state.

The company has been undertaking rapid expansion in India, and is also eyeing scaling its international operations. Lemon Tree Hotels managing director Patanjali Keswani has been bullish on the middle class segment of the Indian market and expects this demographic to be the driving force of the industry. Hence, it has been looking at growing its tier 1, 2, and 3 offerings in locations like Jaisalmer, Meerut, and Thiruvananthapuram.