Sarah Kopit, Skift

February 7th, 2024

As a pragmatic Canadian, Paul Sehr was not going to pay C$2,000 a piece for Taylor Swift concert tickets – that was the going rate for nosebleed seats on StubHub after all six of Swift’s scheduled Toronto shows sold out instantly via Ticketmaster.

But then there was the matter of his daughters, aged 14, 14 and 11. All massive Swifties. And all very much wanting to see Taylor play live on the Eras Tour.

So what’s a dad to do?

“On a whim, I searched around for different concert dates. See what prices look like in other cities,” Sehr said. “Especially Brazil.”

In Rio, tickets were under C$200 each. After that, the math was easy. Sehr figured he could spend C$10,000 to see Taylor Swift in Toronto. Or spend the same amount to travel with the family for a 10-day South American adventure.

“I wouldn’t have typically gone to Brazil to see a concert,” Sehr said. “But I’d never been to Rio and I always wanted to go.”

Sehr and family said the concert (and the vacation) was epic.