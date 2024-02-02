Southwest said it is refreshing its cabins, opting for the slimmer and more lightweight Recaro seats.

Southwest Airlines cabins are getting a refresh.

The carrier announced Friday it is updating its cabins with new seats and color schemes that are set to debut early next year. Southwest said it worked with design company Tangerine to develop cabins that include deep blue-toned seats and sky-blue accents.

These new cabins will also include seats designed by Recaro, a German company that specializes in supplying aircraft seating. The seats will have a multi-adjustable headrest cushion and a personal electronic device holder.

Recaro has become an increasingly popular seating option for airlines. Its economy options are known for being slimmer and more lightweight than previous designs.

It’s unclear how these new changes will impact Southwest’s seating configurations. Slimmer seats could potentially mean space for more passengers.

“Our redesigned cabin interior significantly enhances our inflight customer experience and will complement the amazing service that our crews provide,” Tony Roach, Southwest’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

Along with new cabins, Southwest is also making some upgrades to other aspects of its customer experience. Boeing 737 8 Maxes and -800s will include USB A and USB C ports, making it easier for travelers to charge their phones in-flight.

Southwest is also adding larger overhead bins to these planes, which may be a reprieve for passengers as airlines never seem to have enough space in their overhead bin compartments. The carrier said it also plans to introduce a new snack to its flights and refresh its snack menu for flights between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii.