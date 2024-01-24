United Nations World Tourism Organization was a mouthful and it sounded clunky. Seems the UN wants to make life easier for everyone with a simpler name.

The United Nations’ tourism agency is simplifying its image and will go by “UN Tourism.” It is ditching “United Nations World Tourism Organization” and its clunky acronym, “UNWTO.”

The name change had been leaked last October by an attendee to the General Assembly in Samarkand in a LinkedIn post.

The word “tourism” was chosen for its clarity and relatability, the UN said. New York City’s tourism bureau similarly changed its name last year from NYC & Company to NYC Tourism + Conventions to clarify its image.

Getting rid of “World Tourism Organization” in the UN name will also make it easier for Google searches. People often mix it up with the World Trade Organization.

Along with the name change, there’s a new tagline: “Bringing the world closer.”

The new brand will show up across UN Tourism touch points over the next few months. The website, social media and data dashboard have been updated.

Headquartered in Madrid, UN Tourism has 160 member states, hundreds of private sector affiliates and multiple regional offices. It’s tasked with promoting tourism for sustainable development.

UN Tourism develops initiatives to help destinations grow their tourism sectors in sustainable manner and host global events. It’s also the public go-to source on global tourism data.