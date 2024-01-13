Skift Take

Alaska doesn't want to take a risk with the Boeing 737 Max 9 right now.

Dawit Habtemariam

Alaska Airlines said it will extend its cancellation of Boeing 737 Max 9 flights through Tuesday, Jan. 16, for planes that have been grounded since last week’s mid-air cabin panel blowout.

Alaska has been cancelling about 20% of daily flights since Saturday after the grounding of its 65 Max 9 planes.

Gursimran Kaur, Reuters

January 13th, 2024 at 9:07 AM EST

Tags: airline, airlines, alaska airlines, boeing 737 max

