Brazil needs more time to get is new visa processing system in order.

Brazil has pushed back the implementation of its tourist visa requirement for citizens from Australia, Canada and the U.S., according to Embratur, Brazil’s tourism board.

Brazil had planned to implement the visa requirement on January 10 – the new date is April 10.

“The Brazilian Tourist Board (Embratur) informs that the requirement of entry visas in Brazil for holders of ordinary passports from Australia, Canada and the United States has been postponed to April 10, 2024,” the tourism board said.

The delay will give the Brazilian government more time to roll out its new electronic visa system.

“The extension is intended to complete the process of implementing the requirement system E-Visa and prevent the change from interfering with the flow of tourists from these countries to Brazil during the high season.”

How the Visa System Will Work

Americans, Canadians, and Australians must apply for the document for arrivals scheduled from April 10, 2024 onward. The cost of the visa is $80.90. The visa length is as follows:

Americans: 10-year period.

Canadians: 5-year period.

Australians: 5-year period.

Goodbye Visa-Free Travel

Since 2019, citizens from the U.S., Canada and Australia were allowed to stay in Brazil for up to 90 days with the possibility of extensions of up to 180 days. Before 2019, tourists had to apply for a visa prior to travel.

Tour operators have warned that the visa mandate will damage Brazil’s competitiveness as a tourist destination.