As nature-based travel gains global traction, Azerbaijan is leveraging its diverse landscapes to redefine its winter tourism appeal. The country is investing in luxury resorts and unique winter activities to attract travelers looking for authentic experiences.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

The great outdoors is calling louder than ever in the world of travel. People are increasingly drawn to open environments, with nature-based activities gaining popularity. According to the 2023 Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) Industry Snapshot Survey, hiking, trekking, and walking are now the most preferred activities in this sector. The survey also showed that the need for an adrenaline rush climbed into the top 10 motivations for adventure travel for the first time in 2022.

Azerbaijan is capitalizing on this trend by carving out a unique niche in the adventure travel market. “The winter adventure season is key for Azerbaijan’s tourism. We’ve seen a growing preference for immersive and authentic experiences in outdoor and adventure travel in recent years. The winter season diversifies the country’s tourism offerings, helps attract a new segment of travelers, and boosts the economy during traditionally off-peak months,” said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Exploring Azerbaijan’s Diverse Landscapes

Azerbaijan offers a unique proposition for travelers due to its geographical and cultural diversity. Situated at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, it’s a rare destination where travelers can experience various climates and cultures in a single journey. The country’s environmental contrasts are notable, with the presence of nine out of 11 world climate zones.

The country’s landscapes range from subtropical greenery in regions like Lankaran-Astara to the stark, desert-like conditions of the central lowlands in the Kur region and the Caspian zone. Other notable regions include the Greater Caucasus’s southeast hills and the Lesser Caucasus’s mountainous regions.

Architecturally, Azerbaijan combines historical structures with contemporary designs, reflecting a history that dates back centuries. The Caspian Sea’s shores offer serene vistas, while the Caucasus Mountains provide adventurous terrains for outdoor enthusiasts.

“Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, exemplified in its architecture, traditions, and stunning natural landscapes, sets it apart. The combination of modern facilities in a historically and culturally rich setting offers a unique travel experience. Visitors will find everything from lush subtropics dotted with lemon trees to desert terrains mimicking lunar surfaces and from the Caspian Sea to mountains over 13,000 feet (4,000 meters) high for climbing, skiing, and hiking — all just a short drive from Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital and largest city,” Sengstschmid said.

Azerbaijan’s Top Winter Destinations

Destinations like Shahdag, Agbulag, and Tufandag are at the heart of Azerbaijan’s winter tourism.

Located in the Gusar region, Shahdag Mountain Resort is the country’s pioneering ski resort. Named after the majestic Mt. Shahdag, the resort provides state-of-the-art amenities catering to beginner and advanced skiers. Recent infrastructure developments at the resort have focused on extending the skiing slopes, bringing their total length to 18.6 miles (30 kilometers). But Shahdag is known for more than just skiing: “Not many people know, but visitors will find the only mountain coaster in the Caucasus at Shahdag Mountain Resort. The Alpine Coaster offers an exhilarating adventure for both the young and the young at heart,” Sengstschmid said.

While the Alpine Coaster provides thrilling rides amidst snowy landscapes, snowshoeing trails cater to those looking for a more relaxed pace. Amid these activities, guests can enjoy local culinary delights like shah pilaf, a rice dish with meat, dried fruit, and onions and baked with a covering of lavash flatbread. The resort also boasts luxury spas, gourmet dining, and outdoor activities for all ages, including hiking, birdwatching, paragliding, and experiencing local wildlife in their natural setting.

Tufandag Mountain Resort in Gabala is known for its mountain swing on Sleeping Beauty Peak. Here, visitors can experience an adrenaline rush while enjoying panoramic views of the Caucasus. The resort provides well-maintained ski slopes extending over 9.3 miles (15 kilometers), catering to beginners and seasoned skiers. An observation deck offers views of the winter landscape, making Tufandag a mix of adventure and scenic views.

Agbulag, near Nakhchivan city, attracts those looking for a more secluded skiing, snowboarding, and sledding experience. Situated in the Lesser Caucasus at 6,500 feet (2,000 meters), it offers slopes for various skill levels, coupled with modern facilities, including comfortable accommodations and recreational areas, ideal for a complete winter holiday experience.

Going Beyond the Ski Slopes

Azerbaijan’s winter appeal extends beyond its ski slopes. The village of Laza, near Shahdag, is a gateway to frozen waterfalls such as the Gurgur Waterfall. Set at an altitude of 7100 feet (2190 meters) above sea level, these icy cascades offer an other-worldly experience set against the backdrop of the Caucasus. Resorts across the country are also introducing options like snowmobiling, ice climbing, and horseback riding for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

In Baku, New Year celebrations include unique festive markets. Icherisheher (Old City) hosts a market with traditional gifts and Azerbaijani delicacies. Soyuq Əllər, İsti Ürək (Cold Hands, Warm Heart), a market located in Fountains Square, features a grand tree that creates a vibrant holiday atmosphere with music, souvenirs, and an array of shops.

Baku’s winter markets contribute significantly to Azerbaijan’s winter tourism experience. These are festive hubs where traditional Azerbaijani culture comes alive with food, souvenirs, and performances. This year, Baku has introduced a new celebration location called “New Year Village” at Port Baku. It’s a space where visitors can enjoy a variety of food options, shop from their favorite brands, and experience an authentic festive atmosphere.

The Next Chapter

Azerbaijan is actively enhancing its winter and outdoor tourism through a series of strategic initiatives. Key among these is the development of more high-quality ski resorts featuring modern amenities in response to the growing demand for premium winter sports experiences.

The country is also focused on promoting unique winter activities such as snowshoeing and ice climbing. To complement these efforts, there’s a strong emphasis on preserving and promoting natural sites for activities like birdwatching and hiking, alongside hosting events and festivals to attract tourists in the winter season. Infrastructure investments are also underway to improve accessibility to remote and natural areas.

“Azerbaijan plans to continue the momentum by expanding its existing ski and adventure resorts, promoting eco-tourism and sustainable practices, and introducing new hiking routes. Plans are also in place to research and develop new camping zones next year. These efforts will be supported by improved infrastructure, facilitating easier access to remote and natural areas, and an increase in international marketing efforts to attract a global audience,” Sengstschmid said.

To find out more about Azerbaijan, visit azerbaijan.travel

This content was created collaboratively by Azerbaijan and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.