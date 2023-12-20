Emaar Hospitality Group and Atlantis have been instrumental in Dubai’s transformation into a cosmopolitan metropolis. In this talk, we learn how partnerships with local businesses and government, as well as a strong internal culture, have inspired organic growth and sustained regional success.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

In this video:

Government partnerships: Travel brands are finding success in Dubai thanks to support from the government, exemplified by Emaar Hospitality’s growth with 37 hotels in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Travel brands are finding success in Dubai thanks to support from the government, exemplified by Emaar Hospitality’s growth with 37 hotels in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cooperation Council region. The power of collaboration: It’s important for evolving brands to match a destination’s growth and drive positive customer experiences, exemplified by collaborations between businesses and government entities in Dubai.

It’s important for evolving brands to match a destination’s growth and drive positive customer experiences, exemplified by collaborations between businesses and government entities in Dubai. Internal investment: Organic global growth — into markets like Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, China, Japan, and Europe — is supported by a strong service-oriented culture that emphasizes developing and promoting talent internally.

In this video from Skift Global Forum East 2023, Mark Kirby, head of hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, and Timothy Kelly, president of Atlantis Global, join Josh Corder, Skift’s Middle East reporter. Kirby highlights how Emaar Hospitality succeeded in Dubai, emphasizing the city’s rapid growth, collaborations, and government support. Kelly discusses global recognition of Atlantis Global, attributing its success to being a unique integrated resort.

They stress the importance of aligning any hotel with the destination’s values and establishing strong partnerships for sustainable growth. The conversation also sheds light on strategies for expanding hospitality brands globally and the importance of considering factors such as market suitability, local partnerships, and the unique identity of each destination.

This content was created collaboratively by Atlantis Global and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.