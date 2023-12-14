A Look Back at Megatrends 2023

Skift Take
The 2023 Megatrends were one for the books. Let's reflect on all of the excitement from last year and get a sense of what is to come for Megatrends 2024.
Megatrends, our annual forecast of the top travel industry trends, is back for another highly-anticipated program in New York City, London, and online next month.
Last year, we welcomed approximately 500 attendees to New York City and London, and heard from top travel executives from companies like GetYourGuide, Marriott International, Expedia Group, and more while we explored the following themes:
- Travel Marketing Poised For Reboot From Generative Ai
- Blended Travel Comes Of Age
- Climate Impact Moves From Marketing To Operations
- Travelers Learn To Live With Permanxiety
- Big Banks Tap Travel As New Asset For Growth
- India Becoming The New China In The Reordering Of Asia Travel
- The Anywhere Traveler Puts New Destinations On The Map
- Hotels Make Emotion The New Brand Standard
- A New Super Luxury Goes A Step Further
- Tiktok Chips Away At Google’s Dominance In Travel Discovery
- Airlines Navigate A New Calculus: Pricing Success But Cost Distress
- Short-Term Rentals Enter New Era Of Transparency
- The Changing Face Of Human Capital In Travel
- Border Bottlenecks Widen Travel’s Divide
- Tour Operators Embrace The Long-Elusive Software Solution
- Planners Embrace Experience-First Events To Win Over Reluctant Travelers
This year, you can expect the same high caliber – but better, of course – as we we hear from industry leaders, along with Skift editors and analysts, on the top trends that will define travel in 2024.
This is one of our most popular events and is sure to sell out. Make sure to lock in your seat today.
Skift Megatrends Registration
There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available for the New York City event. We advise purchasing a ticket ASAP to both ensure a seat, as well as the best possible price.
New York City
January 9, 2024
London
January 11, 2024
Online Attendees
Watch a livestream of the January 9 New York City event. Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly can register for free. Non-subscribers can register for $25. Register here.
Tags: megatrends, megatrends2024, mt24