A Look Back at Megatrends 2023

The 2023 Megatrends were one for the books. Let's reflect on all of the excitement from last year and get a sense of what is to come for Megatrends 2024.

Megatrends, our annual forecast of the top travel industry trends, is back for another highly-anticipated program in New York City, London, and online next month.

Last year, we welcomed approximately 500 attendees to New York City and London, and heard from top travel executives from companies like GetYourGuide, Marriott International, Expedia Group, and more while we explored the following themes:

Travel Marketing Poised For Reboot From Generative Ai

Blended Travel Comes Of Age

Climate Impact Moves From Marketing To Operations

Travelers Learn To Live With Permanxiety

Big Banks Tap Travel As New Asset For Growth

India Becoming The New China In The Reordering Of Asia Travel

The Anywhere Traveler Puts New Destinations On The Map

Hotels Make Emotion The New Brand Standard

A New Super Luxury Goes A Step Further

Tiktok Chips Away At Google’s Dominance In Travel Discovery

Airlines Navigate A New Calculus: Pricing Success But Cost Distress

Short-Term Rentals Enter New Era Of Transparency

The Changing Face Of Human Capital In Travel

Border Bottlenecks Widen Travel’s Divide

Tour Operators Embrace The Long-Elusive Software Solution

Planners Embrace Experience-First Events To Win Over Reluctant Travelers

This year, you can expect the same high caliber – but better, of course – as we we hear from industry leaders, along with Skift editors and analysts, on the top trends that will define travel in 2024.

This is one of our most popular events and is sure to sell out. Make sure to lock in your seat today.