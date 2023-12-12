Habitas continues to team up with Middle East government entities in bringing eco-friendly experiences to the super-rich.

State-owned Qatar Airways has partnered with barefoot luxury brand Habitas to open one of the most costly resorts in the country. The Habitas Ras Abrouq is slated to open next month with room rates starting at around $700 per night to stay in one of its 42 villas.

That’s similar pricing to the country’s Raffles Doha hotel, which costs around $730 a night in January. The Raffles is located in the country’s Katara Towers and was opened in time for last year’s World Cup, standing as the nation’s most luxurious – and striking – property at that time.

The latest data from Qatar Tourism states the average rate for a five-star hotel in the country is around $160.

All villas at the new Habitas will come with their own private pool. The resort will feature Qissa Restaurant, a terrace lounge, beach club and bar, wellness center, gym, watersports adventure hub, large infinity swimming pool and padel courts.

According to Qatar Airways, the small eco-resort will play a big role in “propelling” the country’s vision to boost tourism.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “As the national carrier of the State of Qatar, we are helping propel the 2030 National Vision forward through our partnerships. Together with Our Habitas we are working to unlock the future of travel by curating one-of-a kind innovative experiences.”

Al-Meer became the new boss of the Middle East airline after Akbar Al Baker announced he was stepping down, ending his 27-year career with the carrier.

Habitas in The Middle East

In June, Habitas received a $400 million injection from Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Investment Fund, effectively paving the way for the group to become a major hospitality player in the kingdom.

Habitas has outposts in Mexico, Chile, Namibia, Morocco, and New York, which it has developed and currently manages. It has concepts for Ibiza, Costa Rica, and Bhutan.

With its money from the Saudis, Habitas plans a “circuit” of hotels in the country, ranging from AlUla where it has two properties, to Red Sea, Jeddah and the capital city Riyadh.

In November, Habitas was confirmed as the operator for Neom’s trio of boutique hotels called the “Leyja” project.

According to Neom Hotel Development CEO Chris Newman, Habitas was chosen due to its commitment to sustainability and focus on “human connections.”

Newman said: “This is one of the reasons we looked at Habitas. Particularly in luxury travel, people have been looking for more meaning and purpose. Habitas epitomizes that human connection. This is what Neom is trying to do in general, and who better to start than Habitas, who are really one of the pioneers (in) human connection.”