A notable increase in both international and domestic air travel reflects positive trends in the country's aviation industry. This should stem the worry of those who fear a decline within the industry.

In November, the average daily international passenger traffic surged by 8.4% month-on-month, reaching 198.5 million. This significant increase marks the beginning of the inbound travel season, as indicated by data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The average daily domestic traffic also recorded a 4% month-on-month increase.

Moreover, from January to October 2023, domestic airlines witnessed an increase in the number of passengers carried, reaching almost 1.3 billion compared to 988 million in the same period the previous year. This represents an annual growth rate of 27%, with a monthly growth of 11%. The significant surge in passenger numbers highlights the industry’s resilience and continuous expansion, the data stated.

The passenger load factor, a key indicator of airline efficiency, saw significant improvement during this period.

Average Daily Load Factor of Airlines:

IndiGo: 85.67% in November 2023; 83.36% in October 2023 Air India: 89.29 % in November 2023; 90.16% in October 2023 Spicejet: 90.25% in November 2023; 89.01% in October 2023 Vistara: 88.30% in November 2023; 87.59% in October 2023 AirAsia India: 85.28% in November 2023; 83.29% in October 2023 Akasa Air: 90.99% in November 2023; 88.56% in October 2023

Booking.com’s Travel Predictions for 2024

Booking.com’s research, involving over 27,000 travelers across 33 countries, presents predictions for travel in 2024, reflecting evolving preferences and behaviors.

The Seven Takeaways:

These days, travelers embrace anonymity and enjoy the chance to reinvent themselves. Climate change influences vacation plans for many travelers. A large number of Indian travelers seek cooler destinations. Many travelers are ready to book surprise trips with undisclosed destinations. They opt for off-the-beaten-path journeys. Some also make use of AI for trip planning. Food is important for Indians when it comes to pickling the destinations they will travel to. Many want to explore the origins of destination-specific delicacies, while others focus on indigenous cuisines. Many travelers who are parents plan solo trips for personal rejuvenation. Sleep tourism emerges with many seeking specialized retreats for undisturbed sleep. Many travelers now look for sustainability in travel choices. They actively seek accommodations with sustainability innovation.

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts Announces New Property in Ayodhya

Indian hospitality chain Cygnett Hotels & Resorts has announced the addition of Cygnett Collection KK Hotel Ayodhya to its portfolio.

Situated in the heart of Ayodhya, known for its religious significance, Cygnett Collection KK Hotel Ayodhya aims to attract both business and leisure travelers. The hotel promises a comfortable stay with a focus on comfort, service, facilities, and the unique Cygnetture experience.

In June this year, the hotel and resorts chain had announced the opening of its budget segment brand Cozzet Victoria in Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha.

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts is set to expand its footprint significantly by adding 7,500+ keys by the year 2026. In tandem with this growth, the group aims to generate employment for over 12,000 individuals, emphasizing a commitment to both scale and societal impact.

Karnataka Identifies 26 Sectors for Private Investments

Karnataka Tourism Minister H K Patil revealed that the state government is actively seeking private investments to boost tourism and has identified 26 sectors.

These sectors encompass various aspects of tourism, such as adventure tourism, caravans, cultural tourism, and environmental tourism. The government has implemented several ease-of-doing-business measures to facilitate and encourage private investments in these sectors.

Air India Shifts to Cloud-Only IT Infrastructure

Air India has transitioned to a cloud-only IT infrastructure by closing its Mumbai and New Delhi data centers. This positions Air India among the major global airlines fully embracing cloud-based computational workloads.

What is cloud migration: Cloud migration brings technological agility and scalability to Air India, facilitating an accelerated digital transformation. This shift empowers the airline to introduce new digital innovations and applications, enhancing operational efficiencies, and improving customer and employee experiences.

Cost Savings: The closure of the data centers is expected to result in substantial net savings, amounting to nearly a million dollars annually.

NYC Travel Trade Academy Relaunches with Hindi Subtitles

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and visitors bureau for the City of New York, has announced the relaunch of its NYC Travel Trade Academy with Hindi subtitles. This initiative aims to strengthen the city’s presence in key Indian markets and increase visibility in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, simplifying the understanding of NYC products.

What is Travel Trade Academy? The Travel Trade Academy is an online training program designed to empower professionals in the tourism space. The self-guided course consists of six modules, covering must-see locations in each of the City’s five boroughs. Participants, after completing each module and a quiz, earn the title of “Destination Specialist of New York City.”