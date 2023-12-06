Designed with both guests and planners in mind, the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas is positioned to redefine luxury for the hotel meeting experience. In this video, Colleen Birch, COO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, shares how the resort’s personalized approach to hospitality allows guests “to experience luxury on their own terms.”

Las Vegas is a global hub for meetings and events, with more than 152,000 hotel rooms, one of the nation’s top convention centers, spectacular year-round weather, and an extensive air network. The city’s newest luxury resort, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is raising the bar even further through its vertical design, personalized approach to hospitality, and dedicated meeting and event space.

“We’ve designed it with planners in mind,” said Colleen Birch, chief operating officer of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “We wanted to create a service proposition that was good for planners and hotel guests alike.”

Fontainebleau Bets on the Strip

Planning for the Las Vegas resort has been in the works for 18 years, ever since Fontainebleau Development conceived the idea in 2005 as an opportunity to leverage the brand’s unique culture — a legacy that began at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 1954 — to help reinvigorate the north end of the Strip.

According to Birch, the company sees the city as a destination with exciting energy, a diverse workforce, and abundant leisure options to enhance the meeting experience for attendees.

With more than half of business travelers adding at least one leisure day to their work trips, the resort is eager to enable meeting and event participants to customize their experiences and extend their trips by providing extensive leisure resources. The resort will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, a 55,000-square-foot spa, a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, and 36 innovative food-and-beverage concepts.

A Resort That Takes Planners’ Needs Seriously

The 67-story Fontainebleau boasts 550,000 square feet of meeting space, including 33 meeting rooms with windows and a 105,000-square-foot pillarless ballroom, which is large enough to contain two Boeing 747 airlines laid end to end.

Another unique feature is that the resort’s meeting spaces are separated from the rest of the hotel by a five-minute walk.

“What that means for a planner is that you’re going to be the only planner in that space, and your delegates are not going to be bothered by pedestrian traffic,” Birch said. “At the last hotel I worked at, we’d have guests come down in bathrobes looking for the pool. Planners didn’t like that, but it was a public area. Here, we have very intentional meeting spaces.”

Helping Event Planners Provide a Personal Touch

The extensive meeting space at Fontainebleau is also notable for its versatility: Rooms can be arranged in various ways to allow for a mix of indoor and outdoor space, and planners can create a truly personalized conference experience that fits the needs of their groups.

“Our meeting space offers an amazing amount of configuration,” Birch said. “And the configurable design is easy for planners to navigate and customize.”

The resort also has infrastructure that makes it easy for event planners to orchestrate their vision smoothly. The meeting space is in its own dedicated structure with three large-capacity elevators on one side and three on the other, as well as six dedicated loading docks, all of which help avoid delivery traffic jams.

A New Vision for Luxury Accommodation

“At the end of the day, we intend to create connections and avoid just transacting with customers,” Birch said. “In a hyper-competitive marketplace like Las Vegas, creating connections from the day we open our doors is important.”

This philosophy helps define the Fontainebleau as a luxury resort for a new generation. Here, luxury is more than just fancy amenities, especially for meeting attendees — it’s also about providing personalized, curated, intimate experiences that align with their values.

Citing one of Skift’s Megatrends, “Personal Fulfillment Is the New Ultimate Luxury,” Birch said, “Luxury means different things to different people, and we want our guests to experience luxury on their own terms.”

