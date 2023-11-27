New Speakers Added to Skift Global Forum East Lineup

We continue to add new speakers to the Skift Global Forum East conference lineup, most recently top industry leaders from Accor, Air France-KLM, Jumeirah, Emirates, and more.

Skift Global Forum East is the most highly anticipated event in the region, bringing together travel executives, investors, and veterans to discuss the future of the industry in the Middle East and beyond. Back for the second year, the Forum promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of speakers that includes some of the most influential people in travel.

Latest Speaker Additions:

Ben Smith – CEO of Air France-KLM

Sébastien Bazin – Group Chairman & CEO and Luxury & Lifestyle Division CEO of Accor

Adnan Kazim – Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates

Katerina Giannouka – CEO of Jumeirah Group

Mark Kirby – Head of Emaar Hospitality Group

John Bevan, CEO, dnata Travel Group

These new speakers will join an already impressive lineup of 25+ experts who will share their insights and experiences at Skift Global Forum East.

Fresh Insights

Skift Global Forum East 2023 will explore how the travel industry connects through AI and what its implications will be for the Middle East region and beyond. Within that scope, our speakers will explore:

Understanding and anticipating the shifting demands of tomorrow’s consumers.

Driving growth with the intention of innovating infrastructure.

Building on today’s hospitality power with an eye toward tomorrow’s advancement.

Analyzing the effects of outbound growth across Asia, India, and Africa.

Measuring real change for a sustainable, more conscious future.

Understanding and meeting the needs of the new post-pandemic Chinese traveler.

Recognizing the macroeconomic forces that will impact travel’s future.

Skift Global Forum East’s agenda will cover these topics and more, with our opening night event on December 12, and stage discussions happening on December 13 and 14. If you haven’t seen the schedule, check it out now.

Don't Miss Out

