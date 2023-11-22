Standard International is trying to take lessons from its successes 25 years ago and apply them to its latest brand today.

Standard International is launching a new hospitality brand, The StandardX, centered around its younger roots.

Its inaugural debut will be in Melbourne next year. Standard aims to expand the brand into Bangkok, Thailand; Brooklyn, New York; East Austin, Texas, and other countries.

The StandardX is based on one of the hotel company’s older brands, The Standard, Hollywood. Launched 25 years ago on Sunset Strip, that brand became a success because it experimented with features like a nightclub behind a 24-hour diner, helping turn the property into “a place to party and be seen,” according to the company.

The Melbourne property will reside in the Fitzroy neighborhood, and draw inspiration from its 70s and 80s’ history. The neighborhood has a history of record stores, sticky-carpeted punk clubs and party spots.

The hotel will take a minimalist approach to its 125 rooms. Room categories range from Cozy King to Suite Spot. Textiles and paintings by local artists decorate the hotels. The hotel’s rooftop will be exclusive to hotel guests.