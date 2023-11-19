First Look at the Agenda for Skift Global Forum East 2023

Skift Take
Skift Global Forum East 2023, taking place in Dubai from December 12-14, will bring together travel leaders worldwide to discuss and stay ahead of global trends in tourism, hospitality, aviation, and more.
Travel leaders from across the globe are gathering in Dubai next month on December 12-14 to look at the larger context of travel while focusing on staying ahead of global trends.
In this second edition of Skift Global Forum East, we will decipher the big trends facing the travel industry, and we will hear from leaders across all sectors, including tourism, hospitality, aviation, experiences, and more.
Three Days of Connections and Ideas
Skift Global Forum East 2023 kicks off with the opening reception on December 12th at Cloud 22 (located in Atlantis The Royal) followed by two full days of forum discussions on the 13th and 14th, concluding with a closing networking reception at 4:30pm. See current agenda here.
Hear it From the Top
Skift is bringing together top executives in the travel industry, including:
- Issam Abdul Rahim Kazim – CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing
- Paul Griffiths – CEO of Dubai Airports
- Carlo Olejniczak – VP and Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Booking.com
- Staci Mellman – Chief Marketing Officer of Brand USA
- Philippe Zuber – CEO of Kerzner International
- Tony Douglas – CEO of Riyadh Air
- Katerina Giannouka – CEO of Jumeirah Group
- Mark Kirby – CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group LLC
- Zina Bencheikh – Managing Director EMEA of Intrepid Travel
- Boon Sian Chai – Managing Director and Vice President, International Markets for Trip.com Group
- Tua Slöör – Director Business Development in EMEA, Travel and Travel Sustainability at Google
- Claudio Bellinzona – Chief Supply Officer of TUI Musement
- Christian Muhr – COO of Kerten Hospitality
- Michael P. Zeisser – Managing Partner of FMZ Ventures
- Ross Borden – CEO & Founder of Matador Network, GuideGeek
- Ben Hoffler – Trail Developer and Co-Founder of Sinai Trail
- Richard Clarke – Managing Director of AB Bernstein
- Mona Faraj – Managing Director of HSMAI Middle East
Join Us in Dubai this December
As the final agenda and speakers are completed, don’t miss out on the largest and most anticipated travel event in the region — get your pass today and check out the official event page for more details.
Tags: sgfe23, Skift Global Forum East