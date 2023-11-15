Not only will Lindblad get to use more of the National Geographic brand, it will be able to access Disney's vast marketing resources.

Lindblad Expeditions will use the National Geographic brand to market its cruises globally through 2040 under a new agreement starting January 1 next year.

Lindblad has had an agreement with National Geographic for the past 20 years, but only for sales to the U.S., Canada and Australia.

“We’ll be able to sell the National Geographic brand to consumers and through trade, through travel, trade in the whole world,” said Noah Brodsky, chief commercial officer for Lindblad.

The cruise and adventure travel company will deepen its marketing with National Geographic’s parent company: Walt Disney.

“We’re going to do a big robust multi-year marketing campaign with Disney,” said Brodsky. “On the sales side, we’ll start to distribute National Geographic expeditions through all of the Disney sales channels.”

The company will put its expedition style that’s geared for younger and more active travelers on National Geographic’s traditional river cruises. In addition, Lindblad will be adding National Geographic experts and adventurers onto more of its expeditions, said Brodsky.