EgyptAir, the flag carrier of Egypt, orders seventh aircraft type to its under hundred aircraft fleet. EgyptAir will make the A350-900 its flagship aircraft when it joins the fleet.

After a large number of aircraft orders were announced on day one between Boeing and its customers, Airbus took the podium for a customer announcement on day two of the Dubai Airshow.

EgyptAir announced a widebody order for 10 A350-900 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow, with EgyptAir Chairman and CEO Engineer Yehia Zakaria and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, Christian Scherer, signing the deal.

The airline currently operates a vast motley of aircraft, both narrowbody and widebody, from both the major OEMs. The airline currently has the A220-300, A320ceo, A320neo, A321neo and the Boeing 737-800 in its narrowbody fleet with Boeing 737-8s on order (to be delivered 2025 onwards). The airline also has the A330-200, the A330-300 and the Boeing 777-300ER and 787-9 in its fleet.

EgyptAir Chairman and CEO Yehia Zakaria said: “EgyptAir is a key partner of Airbus in the Middle East and Africa. We take immense pride in this partnership aimed at furthering the aviation industry. Our focus lies in the enhancement of our fleet to embrace some of the most contemporary aircraft available.”

Zakaria added: “EgyptAir has firmed up an agreement with Airbus to procure 10 A350-900 aircraft, each boasting a capacity of 340 seats. These aircraft come equipped with cutting-edge technologies and Rolls-Royce XWB Trent engines, known for their modern design and reduced fuel emissions and consumption. As we tackle growing demand across our network, this aircraft is the optimal choice.”

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, said, “Once delivered the A350-900 will be EgyptAir flagship aircraft. Adding the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft to the airline’s fleet will be instrumental in expanding its offering, opening new opportunities particularly in Western US and the far East.”

