It’s not over till it’s curtains for the airshow. The second day saw Boeing win orders from two customers, while Airbus scores just one win.

On the second day of the Dubai Airshow, it got quieter than opening day. Day 1 brought more than 200 aircraft orders, and a steady stream continued to be announced. They mostly went to Boeing again.

Some of the anticipated announcements might not happen at the airshow, and could come at a later date. This includes the narrowbody order announcement from Riyadh Air and an expected mega-order from Turkish Airlines.

Tim Clark, Emirates’ president put a pin in Airbus’s hopes to get in an order for the A350-1000 aircraft after he criticized the performance of the Rolls Royce engines as unsatisfactory, even referring to the planes as “defective.”

Here is a roundup of all the orders placed on the second day of the Dubai Airshow

EgyptAir disclosed order for 10 A350-900 aircraft: EgyptAir, which announced a deal to lease 18 737-8 aircraft Monday, returned on day 2 to order 10 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft. The order was previously shown as an “undisclosed customer” in Airbus order books.



With the A350-900, EgyptAir can now explore opportunities in the Far East and Western U.S., as mentioned by Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, at the announcement event.

Kazakh carrier SCAT Airlines orders 7 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft: SCAT Airlines announced an order for seven 737-8 aircraft to expand its 737 MAX fleet. The new order will nearly double SCAT’s 737 fleet as the airline looks to open new routes to European destinations. SCAT currently operates three 737-8 and five 737-9 airplanes.

Ethiopian Airlines orders 11 Boeing 787-9 aircraft and 20 737 MAX 8 aircraft: Ethiopian Airlines announced an order of 11 787-9 Dreamliners and 20 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with options for 15 and 21 additional jets, respectively. The agreement, signed by Ethiopia’s national carrier at the Dubai Airshow, represents the largest-ever purchase of Boeing airplanes in African history.



Ethiopian operates Africa’s largest Dreamliner fleet with a mix of 787-8s and 787-9s. The new 737 MAX order will increase the airline’s backlog to 50.



Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also agreed to work together to provide cabin modification for the carrier’s existing 787 Dreamliners. The comprehensive retrofits will enhance the passenger experience with advanced in-flight entertainment and new seats in all cabins, including lie-flat business-class seats from Boeing’s joint venture Adient Aerospace.

Abelo orders 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft: Abelo, a leading turboprop lessor, signed an Agreement for a firm order of 10 ATR 72-600, along with options for an additional 10. In July 2022, Abelo had placed an order for 10 ATR 72-600 and confirmed a deal for 10 ATR 42-600S – Short Take-Off and Landing version.

While Abelo will take delivery of its first brand-new ATR before year-end as part of the 2022 order, deliveries of these additional aircraft are scheduled for 2026 through 2028.

Over 50 aircraft were ordered on day 2.



Whether any of the Indian customers show up or not remains to be seen, given Akasa signed its first order at Dubai Airshow 2021 and is already talking to the media about an upcoming “three-digit order” before the end of the year.