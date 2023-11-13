The first announcements for the Dubai Airshow come from leisure carrier SunExpress, who is ordering 45 737 MAX aircraft with an intention to order up to 45 more later.

The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow is expected to be massive in order announcements from regional airlines, who are all usually big spenders and mostly in the market for widebody aircraft. A mega order from Turkish Airlines or a big order for the 777X was expected to kickstart the airshow.

However, Turkish leisure carrier SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, made the first announcements at the Dubai Airshow, ordering 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft while retaining 45 options.

The deal was signed between SunExpress CEO Max Kownatzki and Boeing Commercial President Stan Deal. The airline has committed to 28 737 MAX 8 and 17 MAX 10 aircraft. The Purchase Rights are for the MAX 8 aircraft. The MAX 10 variant will be able to seat up to 230 passengers.

The airline already had an order for 42 737-8 aircraft, out of which 9 have been delivered so far. The airline is an all Boeing operator and currently operates 50 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft and 11 737 MAX aircraft.

“Building on the resounding success of our strategy in the post-pandemic period, SunExpress is now poised for next-level growth to meet market demand and achieve a greater international footprint,” said Kownatzki. “Over the next decade, we will more than double our fleet, reaching a 150-aircraft fleet by 2033. Also, the addition of the 737-10, the newest 737 MAX plane with up to 230 seats, to our fleet will allow us to strengthen our capacity further. SunExpress is well-positioned for the future and will expand its network with a more fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable aircraft fleet, while continuing to fulfill its role as Türkiye’s tourism ambassador.”