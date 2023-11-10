In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2023, we hear from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport CEO Sean Donohue, in conversation with Skift Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit, about the airport’s 50th anniversary, how it’s preparing for the decades ahead, and efforts being made around sustainability.

In this Skift Aviation Forum session, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport CEO Sean Donohue and Skift Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit discuss how the airport is marking its 50th anniversary, reflecting on its growth and the visionary decision by Dallas and Fort Worth to build a joint airport 55 years ago. Looking forward, the airport plans to stay ahead of regional growth with a significant infrastructure program to address the challenges posed by the aviation industry’s evolving landscape.

DFW is gearing up for a surge in passenger traffic, targeting a hundred million yearly passengers by the decade’s end. To efficiently manage this growth, the airport has initiated a $9 billion capital program over the next five to seven years. However, DFW recognizes the challenges of airport projects, emphasizing their high cost, disruption, and time-consuming nature. The airport is exploring innovative solutions, such as modular design and construction, to minimize costs and increase efficiency.

Addressing sustainability concerns, DFW is proactively planning for the increased energy demand resulting from the electrification of vehicles. The airport is implementing a solar and battery-operated microgrid at the rental car center to handle the surge in demand, showcasing a commitment to renewable energy. Additionally, DFW highlights the business benefits of sustainability efforts, citing cost savings and emphasizing the importance of aligning environmental stewardship with sound business practices.

