Our first-ever Skift India Summit is set to have some of the largest names in travel.

Excitement is building as we draw closer to Skift India Summit, set to take place in Delhi next year on March 19-20. For the inaugural event, we’ve curated an exceptional lineup of speakers who promise to offer valuable insights and expertise in the travel industry.

Get ready to be inspired, informed, and engaged with the likes of speakers such as:

Campbell Wilson – CEO and Managing Director of Air India With a focus on long-haul travel, Wilson has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and reshaping the way we think about air travel. As the chief at Air India, Wilson will now be overseeing what’s now being called a transformation never attempted before in Indian aviation. Attendees can expect to hear his thoughts on the future of Air India and Indian aviation and the evolution of passenger experience.

Pieter Elbers – CEO of IndiGo Elbers is a seasoned leader in the aviation sector and having arrived at the helm of Indigo, one of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world, he has big plans for the airline. He’s known for his forward-thinking approach to airline operations, emphasizing sustainability and digital innovation. His insights on how airlines can thrive in a changing world will be invaluable for attendees seeking to navigate the industry’s challenges.

Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and CEO of OYO Agarwal has been at the forefront of the Indian hospitality revolution. His story of building OYO into a global hospitality brand is nothing short of inspirational. Attendees can look forward to learning about the future of the hotel industry, entrepreneurship, and Agarwal’s vision for the post-pandemic travel landscape.

Rajesh Magow – Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip Magow has been instrumental in shaping India’s online travel ecosystem as the head of India’s largest online travel company. With his deep industry knowledge and experience, he’s well-placed to discuss the evolving dynamics of online travel agencies, the impact of technology on travel, and the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the India market as travel companies look deeper into the smaller towns for customer acquisition.

Skift India Summit promises to be a unique opportunity for industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and travel enthusiasts to gain insights into the ever-changing world of travel and hospitality. Our lineup of speakers will undoubtedly provide a diverse range of perspectives and expertise that can help navigate the future of travel. From aviation to accommodation, innovation to sustainability, our speakers will touch upon all aspects of the industry. See our growing list of speakers here.

Join us in Delhi on March 19-20, 2024, for an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of our inaugural travel summit in India to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable knowledge, and be a part of the conversations shaping the future of travel. Reserve your spot now and get ready for two days of inspiration and enlightenment from some of the biggest names in the business.