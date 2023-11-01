Yatra CEO Dhruv Shringi joins the podcast to provide deeper insights into Yatra's IPO success, its growth strategies, and the evolving landscape of the travel industry in India.

In this episode of the Skift India Travel Podcast, Dhruv Shringi, CEO and co-founder of Yatra.com, in conversation with Skift’s Peden Doma Bhutia, talks about timing the India IPO launch in September and how Yatra is looking at the booming travel market in the country. Delving into the integration of technology into Yatra’s services, Shringi shares about going beyond the standard booking functionality and how subscription programs like Yatra Prime play a pivotal role in enhancing customer satisfaction.

Host: Peden Doma Bhutia

Guest: Dhruv Shringi

Producer: James Magallanes

Shringi says Yatra decided to launch the IPO after carefully evaluating market conditions with stable stock markets and strong recovery in their business profitability.

The IPO raised significant capital, with the primary issuance providing around $72 million for Yatra India to support its expansion. Shringi plans to focus on organic growth, leveraging the rapid growth in the Indian domestic aviation market and expanding their presence in tier two and tier three markets.

Yatra is also actively looking for strategic acquisitions that complement its existing services and can be cross-sold to its large customer base.

Shringi highlights the importance of going beyond standard booking services and providing value-added services tailored to both corporate and consumer segments. Yatra offers data and analytics support to corporate clients, while on the consumer side, they’ve seen increased interest in products like cancellation protection, especially post-Covid.

Yatra Prime, their subscription program, plays a crucial role in enhancing customer satisfaction by offering personalized services based on customer segments.

The discussion also touches on how AI and technology are integrated into Yatra’s services. AI helps standardize customer experiences and allows for personalized recommendations.

Shringi believes that while technology can handle basic queries, there will always be a need for human intervention, especially in cases requiring empathy.

Shringi also discusses the increasing demand for travel in India, driven by rising disposable income, a focus on experiences and international travel becoming increasingly accessible to the middle class.