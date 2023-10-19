Why Your Whole Team Should Attend Skift Aviation Forum

Maximize the learnings (and the savings) by taking the whole team to Skift Aviation Forum in Dallas-Fort Worth November 1.

The flagship conference on the business of aviation, Skift Aviation Forum is the perfect opportunity to bring your whole team together. Whether your team works remotely, hybrid, or in the office, team bonding is always a good idea – and what better way to do that than with the industry’s top professionals?

From exclusive interviews with executives from American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, The Boeing Company, Sun Country Airlines, Air Lease Corporation (and more), to networking opportunities, incredible food and beverage, and social media-worthy moments, Skift Aviation Forum is the perfect industry event for professional development.

Maximum Savings

With individual ticket prices rising, the cheapest way to attend Skift Aviation Forum is to attend with others. Groups of two to six people can save $150 per ticket – that’s up to $900 off.

How many people need to be in a group for the discount to apply? Our group discounts start when two or more people from the same company register together. The discount will grow as you increase the number of people on one registration.

How do I redeem? No discount code is necessary. Just add two or more colleagues to your registration using the group link and you’ll see these discounts automatically applied. Make sure you add your entire group to your registration before hitting “complete” to get the correct savings.

What are you waiting for? Take-off to Skift Aviation Forum with your friends and colleagues by registering at a group rate today.