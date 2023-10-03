In this video from Skift Global Forum 2023, we hear from Nelson Boyce, managing director of travel at Google, on the real possibilities of artificial intelligence to create a better journey for customers and improve the bottom line for travel brands.

This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

In this video:

Putting AI in the driver’s seat: How AI has helped Hilton Hotels and Resorts optimize its creative assets and maximize awareness with the right message in the right environment on YouTube — rather than manually creating separate video campaigns with predetermined parameters.

How AI has helped Hilton Hotels and Resorts optimize its creative assets and maximize awareness with the right message in the right environment on YouTube — rather than manually creating separate video campaigns with predetermined parameters. Understanding the limitations of AI: Powering the machine relies on putting the best fuel in the engine, which means marketers still must prioritize collecting the right data and understanding customer needs to help AI chart the course to better outputs.

Powering the machine relies on putting the best fuel in the engine, which means marketers still must prioritize collecting the right data and understanding customer needs to help AI chart the course to better outputs. Extending the impact of AI: A look at how Bard — Google’s AI assistant — now has extensions across Google products like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, and more to help customers turn one conversation into a comprehensive trip-planning tool.

A look at how Bard — Google’s AI assistant — now has extensions across Google products like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, and more to help customers turn one conversation into a comprehensive trip-planning tool. Embracing a new organizational mindset: As more consumers leverage AI, marketers must focus on the ability to constantly test, iterate, and pivot as results show where spend is most effective at extending reach.

There is plenty of ongoing discussion about what artificial intelligence (AI) might be able to do. However, it’s time to stop thinking about the hypotheticals and start looking at what generative AI is already doing to reshape travel marketing. For example, Lufthansa leveraged Google’s Performance Max campaign tool to drive a 45 percent lift in customer acquisition while reducing costs by 27 percent. Impressive numbers, and we’re only at the beginning of the AI revolution.

In this video from Skift Global Forum 2023, we hear from Nelson Boyce, managing director of travel at Google, in conversation with Jeremy Kressman, head of studio at SkiftX, on how AI is already delivering meaningful impacts. In addition, Boyce offers practical tips forward-thinking travel marketers can use to get the most out of AI now and in the future.

This content was created collaboratively by Google and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.