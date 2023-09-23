Get ready for the year ahead by diving into the insights from the new Skift Travel 200 industry stock index.

While we are focused on delivering the best global travel event this week, we also have a job to do delivering the essential travel news. So we did, and we also delivered something new: a comprehensive travel stock index that captures the breadth and the impact of the global travel industry. But no stock index currently does this because they are each split along categories that don’t serve the industry.

But as Skift Research Head of Product Strategy Seth Borko writes, “the goal of Skift Research’s Skift Travel 200 is to rectify this problem and to build a stock index designed for the travel industry from the ground up.” And it does.

The Top Headlines This Week

The Biggest Travel Headline This Week

The Skift Travel 200 stock index will be the first benchmark to capture the $1 trillion-plus market for public travel stocks. It brings the travel industry to you in a single number. Use it to better understand each sector of the travel industry and how they compare to broader financial performance.

Florida’s Short-Term Rental Squeeze

Florida is still a formidable destination for vacation rentals, but that might be working against it. Oversaturation, irregular demand, high cost of living and the housing market are the vectors in play.

Airbnb’s CEO Posts Updates on Cleaning Fees and Verified Listings

Airbnb prides itself on listening to consumer feedback for product improvements. As murmurs of a softening market get louder, Airbnb is back with upgrades.

Airline Loyalty Keeps Degrading: I’m a Free Agent and You Should Be Too

When it comes to airline loyalty, if everyone is “elite” no one is. As Delta rebalances its loyalty program, customers need to remember it is a business in the service of shareholders. I’m surprised it has taken this long for programs to arrive at this revenue-driven conclusion.

Brightline Opens $6 Billion Florida Rail Line, Sets Sights on Las Vegas

America is not known for its fast or nice trains. Brightline wants to change that with its new train to Orlando.

Google Updates Bard With Travel Info to Rival ChatGPT Plus – We Tested It Out

ChatGPT Plus is ahead of Google Bard on the timeline of tech releases, but Bard seems to be ahead with usability.

Dubai’s Summer of Tourism Was Red-Hot as Russians Fill the City

Dubai’s tourism bull run continues. Rates are at some of their highest levels, the city has more than 800 hotels, and close to 10 million travelers have flown in to bear witness. Neighbor Qatar, sitting on its supply of lush World Cup hotels, is probably feeling jealous.

Booking.com Is Launching a U.S. Credit Card – Who’ll Be Its Partner?

Booking.com hasn’t announced a deal to launch a co-branded credit card in the U.S., but a LinkedIn post Tuesday by a relatively new employee and a job opening for “manager, co-branded credit card growth & strategy,” provided grist for speculation.

Microsoft AI Upgrades: How They Help Tourists, Event Planners, and Business Travelers

Few of these features seem to have been designed with travel front-of-mind, except for the corporate booking tool — that’s getting close to what travelers are asking for.

Listen Up

Skift Editorial Director of Events, Brian Quinn, and Research Director, Seth Borko, preview the topics and speakers of next week’s Skift Global Forum.

Happening September 26-28 in New York City, the momentous tenth annual Skift Global will explore the theme of “Connection in The age of AI” and feature leaders from throughout travel, deciphering the big trends facing the industry.