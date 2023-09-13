Caesars Palace Dubai, having never secured a gaming license, is leaving Dubai. The Las Vegas major departs in November, with Dubai Holding bringing in Accor to transform the resort into a Banyan Tree.

Caesars Palace Dubai is closing its doors, with Dubai Holding now choosing Accor instead. A phased rebranding will follow and by November of this year, the property will become Banyan Tree Dubai. With Caesars Entertainment detaching itself from Dubai – even after the country announced a gaming authority – Banyan Tree and Ennismore will co-operate the rebranded hotel.

The ”repositioned” and “improved” Banyan Tree Dubai will have 179 rooms, a Banyan Tree spa, a “mini rainforest” and five F&B outlets, offering brands from both Banyan Tree and Ennismore’s Carte Blanched F&B studio.

Banyan Tree Dubai is first of many announcements marking the beginning of a larger hotel and brand development partnership between Accor and Dubai Holding, with multiple projects in the pipeline. The agreement was signed by Sébastien Bazin, chairman & CEO of Accor, with Amit Kaushal, group CEO of Dubai Holding earlier today (Wednesday, September 13).

Kaushal said: “Bluewaters has always been a destination for major projects that redefine luxury and cement Dubai as a global beacon of the tourism industry. Our collaboration with market leaders like Accor, Ennismore and Banyan Tree Group marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of elevating the rich hospitality landscape in Dubai.”

Much like how Caesars’ entry into Dubai in 2018 shocked many, its departure, again, is surprising. After the group’s CEO said in early 2022 he had always assumed the resort would one day be set up for gaming, the Las Vegas brand retracts from Dubai one week after the formation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, known as the GCGRA.

