This year, we have an exciting evening planned to kick-off Skift Global Forum 2023 welcoming Hilton's President and CEO, Christopher Nassetta and Turkish Airlines Chairman, Prof. Ahmet Bolat.

Skift Global Forum 2023 will be kicking-off in style with the opening night reception taking place on September 26, 2023 at the newly added North Javits Center in New York City. The reception, presented by our partner Turkish Airlines, promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with insightful discussions and engaging conversations.

The reception will commence with a fireside chat featuring hospitality powerhouse, Hilton’s esteemed President and CEO, Christopher Nassetta, followed by a riveting conversation with Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat.

As travel and hospitality have reemerged stronger and more resilient than ever, Skift Global Forum 2023 aims to shape the future of the industry and explore the emerging trends that will define it. We couldn’t be more excited to have Christopher Nassetta share his expertise and insights as he leads a fireside chat to set the stage for the evening’s festivities. With his well-known years of experience in the hospitality sector, attendees can expect to gain valuable perspectives on how the industry has adapted and thrived in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Following the fireside chat, we have the privilege of welcoming Prof. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, to the stage. Turkish Airlines has evolved into a critical connector between east and west in global aviation, connecting people across cultures and continents. Prof. Bolat’s conversation will provide invaluable insights into the airline industry’s transformation during these extraordinary times and how they continue to innovate and embrace sustainability in aviation.

The opening night reception at Skift Global Forum is more than just an occasion to hear from industry leaders. It serves as a melting pot of ideas, fostering connections between like-minded individuals passionate about shaping the future of travel and hospitality. Last year, we started off our Forum with a Moroccan themed opening reception at the Magic Hour Rooftop and Bar at the Moxy Hotel in New York City presented by Morocco National Tourism Office.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with top executives, disruptors, and thought leaders who are driving change in this ever-evolving landscape.

