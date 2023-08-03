Middle East Aviation: Less Conflict, More Growth – New Skift Research

Can massive investments and improving geopolitics in the Middle East propel the aviation industry in the region to new heights? Should Middle Eastern carriers be concerned about India's ambitions goals for its aviation industry? Skift Research digs deep to find answers.

Once a hotbed of regional conflicts, the Middle East has steadily evolved. There’s more cooperation among countries and the business environment is more conducive to growth. The aviation industry has become a core contributor to local economies: It provides jobs and has drawn tourists and business to the region.

Skift Research’s latest report looks into the recent developments in the Middle East and how they will impact regional aviation.

We examine a range of developments, including the growth of carriers, improving relations between former adversaries, and how new tourism strategies focus on inbound travel.

We also go in-depth on the growth of the aviation sectors in significant Asia Pacific markets like India, and on why Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to invest heavily in its aviation industry could be a cause of concern for Middle East carriers. We also discuss the core strengths of Middle Eastern megahubs as global transport hubs of the world.

What You’ll Learn From This Report:

Regional air transport statistics

Middle East carriers with the highest regional and extra regional capacities in 2019

Will business, leisure and religious travel return to the Middle East?

Growth of Low Cost Carriers (LCC) in the region

How improving geopolitics will impact regional aviation

Middle Eastern airports’ chances of maintaining their dominance as global transportation hubs

The impact of Indian carriers’ ambitious intentions on the Middle Eastern carriers

This report is free for Airline Weekly and Skift Research subscribers.