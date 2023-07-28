Nezasa wants to make life easier for travel operators, and Electra is designing a plane to take off from a 150-foot runway.

Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding . Please email Travel Tech Reporter Justin Dawes at [email protected] if you have funding news.

Three travel tech startups have announced more than $4 million in funding this week.

>>Nezasa, a software platform for tour operations, has raised $4.7 million. Investors included Alpana Ventures, Liquid Partners, Credit Suisse, and Zürcher Kantonalbank, and others.

The startup has raised a total of $17.3 million, according to Crunchbase.

The Switzerland-based company said its platform automates the planning, booking, and management of multi-stage tours.

“In addition to being the engine room that transforms itinerary suggestions from various sources (including, but not limited to ChatGPT) into bookable and manageable trips, we are also working on leveraging our AI to tackle one of the biggest unsolved challenges in travel technology: Solving disruption during the trip. We want to provide the technology that reduces friction along the whole journey, from the planning through the booking to fixing issues that arise during the trip on the fly,” said Manuel Hilty, CEO and founder of Nezasa, in a statement.

Nezasa last year acquired flight itinerary optimizer TripYeah, which the company said expanded its market presence in Latin America.

>>Electra, which is developing a hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft, has raised an undisclosed sum from Statkraft Ventures.

The Virginia-based startup said its aircraft is designed for quiet operations from runways as short as 150 feet, meant to make travel more accessible to underserved regions.

Electra said it has more than 1,200 aircraft pre-orders from more than 30 customers, including established operators as well as new companies.

>>Craftable has raised an undisclosed amount of growth funding from private equity firm Gauge Capital.

The Texas-based startup said its platform can automate back-of-house operations for hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality companies. Examples include: procurement, inventory tracking, recipe cost management, accounts payable automation, scheduling, and analytics.

Company Stage Lead Raise Nezasa Unspecified Unspecified $4.7 million Electra Unspecified Statkraft Ventures Undisclosed Craftable Unspecified Gauge Capital Undisclosed

