In May, international traveler spending in the U.S. reached its highest point of monthly spending since the pandemic started in February 2020, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office’s latest data. International travelers spent more than $17.5 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the U.S., up 26% from May 2022.

Between January and May, international traveler spending totaled $84.7 billion, up 41% from 2022. On average, international travelers are now injecting around $561 million a day into the U.S. economy.

Spending on lodging, food, recreation and other travel and tourism-related goods and services amounted to $9.7 billion, up from $7.2 billion in May 2022.

Americans traveling abroad spent around $17 billion in May, which combined with total international traveler spending, gives the U.S. a travel trade surplus of $530 million.