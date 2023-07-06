With March exceeding 80% of its international inbound volume, America continues to head toward a recovery.

More than 5.2 million international visitors came to the U.S. in March, representing 83% of its pre-pandemic level and up 62% from March 2022, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office’s latest data. International visitor volume also exceeded 80% of its pre-pandemic level in February.

In March, the top overseas markets – not Canada or Mexico – were the UK (300,000), Germany (144,00), Japan (112,000), South Korea (106,000), and India (105,000).

Through the first three months of this year, the U.S. welcomed 14 million international visitors, up 77% from the same period last year and 82% of its pre-Covid level. For that period, the top markets were the UK (757,000), South Korea (364,000), Brazil (341,000), Germany (318,000) and India (309,000).

Total international visitors with a visa for “pleasure” – i.e. tourism – was 1.8 million in March, up from 1.1 million in March 2022, but down from 2.2 million in March 2019.

More Americans traveled abroad in March this year than last year. About 7.8 million visitors traveled abroad in March, up 34% from last year and 93% of that month’s pre-pandemic level.

Mexico was the most visited country for Americans at 3.1 million. The Caribbean was the top region at 2.7 million, followed by Europe at 1.4 million.