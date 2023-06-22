Premier Inn expanded to Germany earlier this year and it reflects in its strong first quarter sales as travel picks up.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Thursday its first-quarter sales came in ahead of last year’s figures, supported by strong demand for travel and leisure and robust performances of its UK hotels.

The hospitality industry is witnessing a rebound as travel across the world recovers from the pandemic fallout, while a cost-of-living crisis has seen demand for budget hotel chains soar with consumers tightening their purse strings.

Whitbread’s forward-booked revenue in the UK was ahead of last year’s levels, and its German business is expected to reach break-even on a run-rate basis during the calendar year 2024.

“Our forward-booked position into second quarter underpins our confidence in being able to deliver a strong first-half result,” CEO Dominic Paul said in a statement.

The hotel chain operator, which owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, said like-for-like sales growth in the UK was up 14 percent year-on-year, with total like-for-like sales growth 15 percent above year-ago levels.

Whitbread’s food and beverage division reported a 10 percent jump in its total sales.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)