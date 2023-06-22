Skift Take
Premier Inn expanded to Germany earlier this year and it reflects in its strong first quarter sales as travel picks up.
Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Thursday its first-quarter sales came in ahead of last year’s figures, supported by strong demand for travel and leisure and robust performances of its UK hotels.
The hospitality industry is witnessing a rebound as travel across the world recovers from the pandemic fallout, while a cost-of-living crisis has seen demand for budget hotel chains soar with consumers tightening their purse strings.
Whitbread’s forward-booked revenue in the UK was ahead of last year’s levels, and its German business is expected to reach break-even on a run-rate basis during the calendar year 2024.
“Our forward-booked position into second quarter underpins our confidence in being able to deliver a strong first-half result,” CEO Dominic Paul said in a statement.
The hotel chain operator, which owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, said like-for-like sales growth in the UK was up 14 percent year-on-year, with total like-for-like sales growth 15 percent above year-ago levels.
Whitbread’s food and beverage division reported a 10 percent jump in its total sales.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Tags: earnings, hotel earnings, premier inn, whitbread
Photo credit: A guest room in a Premier Inn Munich budget hotel. Source: Whitbread.