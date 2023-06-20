Deadline Day: Skift IDEA Awards 2023

The 2023 Skift IDEA Awards programme is underway – and there is still time to enter your projects – but you’ll need to be quick. Submit your best projects by June 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET for your last chance to gain valuable recognition as the best in the industry.

The final deadline for the 2023 Skift IDEA Awards – the most coveted travel industry award – is today June 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We have been overwhelmed by the caliber of entries received so far, with applications from the likes of American Express, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Marriott International, Visit Greenland, Expedia Group, Booking.com, Qatar Airways and many more.

This is your shot to compete for “best in business” in one or more of our 18 categories, knowing you’re in good company with industry leaders.

The application process will only take around 20 minutes of your time – start now by clicking the button below.

We’ve received some emails regarding this year’s program, and to make things easier we put together a list of our most frequently asked questions so you can get your entries in:

1. Is there a timeframe under which the campaigns being submitted need to fall under?

The entry should be active in 2023, but it is OK if it launched earlier as long as it is still in the market or has an impact in 2023. We are also happy to further review your entry and advise.

2. Once I submit my entry, can I continue editing it? If yes, until when?

Yes, after submitting the entry fee, you may continue editing your entry until the final deadline. That said, enter early to secure the best rate.

3. I’m unsure what category my brand falls under… help?

You are welcome to submit your entry for the category you see most fit, as there is leeway within many of the categories to make a case. Our best advice is to tell your story on how your product/campaign impacts its intended user, and how you’ve partnered within the travel sector to provide value to the traveler. Or check out this article for some guidance.

4. Who will be a part of this year’s jury?

Aside from Skift editors, we are honored to have the support of an esteemed group of individuals for 2023, who all bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. See the 2023 judges here.

5. Some material within my entry has not been cleared yet – how can it stay confidential until it is cleared?

Within your entry, please let us know what cannot be published. If your entry gets chosen as a finalist/winner, we may ask for a revised version with cleared materials so we can post when announcing the results. Otherwise, we would use only what is cleared to publish publicly.

2023 Categories This year’s program has 18 categories across four criteria groups. Unless noted in the description, any organization may be eligible for an award, regardless of company type or sector. Industry Innovators Forward-thinking projects that drive a sector forward and make an impact with consumers. HOTELS: Projects defining the future of hotels and the guest experience. SHORT TERM RENTALS: Projects defining the future of short-term rentals. TOURISM: Projects defining the future of leisure tourism, destination marketing and management, and the visitor experience. BUSINESS TRAVEL: Projects defining the future of corporate travel planning and experience. AIRLINES: Presented by AIRLINE WEEKLY. Projects defining the future of aviation, airlines, and the traveler experience. AIRPORTS: Presented by AIRLINE WEEKLY: Projects defining the future of airports and the traveler experience. TOUR OPERATORS: Projects defining the future of multi-day tours. ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS: Projects defining the future of day tours, activities, and experiences. Change Makers Organizations elevating the Travel Industry’s role as a force for good by affecting meaningful change. SUSTAINABILITY: Projects creating a positive impact for the planet. PEOPLE & COMMUNITY: Projects leading to social change or benefiting communities. LEADERSHIP: Highlighting a specific leader whose career has been dedicated to creating a positive impact in travel. Creative Thinkers Marketing, strategy and technology that inspires and pushes the industry forward.

MARKETING: Advertising campaigns created with the intent to drive action. CONTENT: Innovative branding or video content, intended to inform or inspire. PRODUCT DESIGN: Websites, apps, UX/UI, and creative technologies. PHYSICAL EXPERIENCES: Spaces, events, activations, or in-person experiences that utilize a physical environment to impact an end user. Problem Solvers Service providers who offer solutions, address business challenges, or use technology to guide the industry. BUSINESS OUTCOMES: A B2B service provider who drives sales, marketing, operations, and other business outcomes. COMMUNICATIONS: A B2B communications team or company that guides brands and industry leaders forward through media and strategy. DATA PROVIDER: A B2B research or analytics company that provides critical data and analysis to the industry. TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY: A B2C solution that drives experiential outcomes – including payments, consumer apps, smart tech, and anything else along the travel journey.

Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Apply for a spot (or a few) on this year’s roster. Just make sure to submit your work by June 20 11:59 p.m. ET.