Americans are spending a record amount on their travel, and international inbound travel spend finally surpassed it—that's good news for the U.S. travel industry.

In April, international travelers who came to the U.S. spent more than Americans who traveled abroad for the first time in seven months, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office’s latest data.

In the month, international travelers spent over $17.3 billion on travel to – and tourism-related activities within – the U.S. That was up 26 percent, the twenty-fifth consecutive month of growth in international travel spending.

International travelers spent $9.7 billion on just lodging, food, entertainment and other travel and tourism-related goods and services, up from $7.2 billion a year earlier. Between January and April this year, international travelers spent $67.2 billion on such goods and services, translating into, on average, nearly $560 million a day.

Americans traveling abroad spent $17.2 billion in April. Americans have spent a record on international trips these last few months. They spent $17.4 billion in March and February each.