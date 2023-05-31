A Dynamic and Engaging Agenda for the Skift Short-Term Rental Summit

With a focus on short-term rentals, Skift will bring together top travel minds for this single-day event to discuss new research and a future view of the industry in the years to come.

Join Skift editors and research analysts as we speak with short-term rental gamechangers alongside an audience of 250+ leaders, investors, and strategists at our upcoming Short-Term Rental Summit. Be a part of the insightful discussions driven by editorial expertise that are bound to shape the future of the industry.

The Excitement Around the Short-Term Rental Sector

This year’s Short-Term Rental Summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and engaging panel discussions to be a source of valuable insights and thought-provoking conversations.

Don’t miss out on this forward-looking travel industry event, as we explore:

An overview on the big trends and data around future predictions for the industry.

around future predictions for the industry. How does rental supply and quality inventory grow from here?

from here? Where will loyalty take hold for short-term rental platforms and brands?

for short-term rental platforms and brands? How can the industry come together on the path to regulation ?

? How are the dynamic needs of blended travelers leading to new expectations around stays?

leading to new expectations around stays? How is technology and generative AI reshaping rental companies and operations?

reshaping rental companies and operations? Why does the industry need to better tell its own story for both regulation and consumers?

for both regulation and consumers? How can online travel agencies better integrate lodging sectors and build trust with consumers?

with consumers? What are the growing opportunities for multifamily and real-estate partnerships ?

? Any many other discussions

Hear it From the Top

Skift is bringing together top executives in the STR industry, including:

Laurence "L.T." Tosi – Managing Partner & Founder, WestCap

Jennifer Hsieh – VP, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International

Francis Davidson – Co-Founder & CEO, Sonder

Jessica Gillingham – Founder & CEO, Abode Worldwide

Demi Horvat – CEO, AirDNA

Tim Rosolio – VP of Vacation Rental Partner Success, Expedia Group

Rob Greyber – CEO, Vacasa

Alex Chatzieleftheriou – CEO and Co-Founder, Blueground

Heena Patel – SVP, Global Rental Operations, Travel + Leisure Co.

Eric Bergaglia – Senior Director – Global Head of Accommodations Segments, Booking.com

Jesse Stein – Global Head of Real Estate, Airbnb

– Global Head of Real Estate, Airbnb And many more!

Conference Highlights

Top-tier educational sessions for unlimited learnings and takeaways. In other words, “this isn’t just another freakin’ trade show!”

Incredible food and beverage

Unmatched international networking opportunities with like-minded industry professionals

A truly international conference audience, featuring attendees from countries around the world

