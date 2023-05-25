New Speakers Added to Skift Short-Term Rental Summit

We continue to add new speakers to Skift Short-Term Rental conference lineup, most recently top industry leaders from Airbnb, Vacasa, AirDNA and Travel + Leisure Co. It’s a jam-packed event you won’t want to miss.

Skift Short-Term Rental Summit is one of the most highly anticipated vacation rental industry events, bringing together executives, investors, and veterans to discuss the future of the short-term rental market. This year, the summit promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of speakers that includes some of the most influential people in the industry.

Here are a few of the latest additions.

Demi Horvat, CEO of AirDNA Demi is a proven leader with a focus on operational excellence, strategy, and growth. She brings extensive experience as an operator, consultant, and advisor across high growth consumer technology companies, Fortune 500 enterprises, and sponsor-owned software and data businesses. She will be joined on-stage with her SVP of Analytics and Chief Economist, Jamie Lane, to discuss the forecast for 2023 and beyond in the sector.

Heena Patel, SVP of Global Rental Operations at Travel + Leisure Co. Heena Patel serves as Senior Vice President of Global Rental Operations at Travel + Leisure Co., the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Heena’s experience in mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and business development will provide valuable insights into the future of the short-term rental industry.

Jesse Stein, Global Head of Real Estate at Airbnb Jesse is Airbnb’s Global Head of Real Estate. He has deep expertise in sourcing and executing development projects including hotel, timeshare, residential, and fractional assets. Jesse oversees Airbnb’s strategy to create new supply and growth opportunities through real estate development projects and partnerships. He will be sharing his thoughts on broadening inventory through multi-family.

Rob Greyber, CEO of Vacasa Rob serves as the CEO of Vacasa. Vacasa is a leading vacation rental management company, and Rob’s experience in scaling and operating a short-term rental business will be invaluable to attendees. Rob will be joined on-stage with Tim Rosolio from Expedia Group discussing how technology is reshaping the industry.

These new speakers will join an already impressive lineup of industry experts who will share their insights and experiences at Skift Short-Term Rental Summit.

