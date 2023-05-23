With a discussion with Executive Editor Dennis Schaal, today's special edition of Skift's daily podcast goes deeper into our annual list of best-compensated online travel CEOs.

It's Tuesday, May 23, and we're back after a short holiday. Here's what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Skift senior media producer Jose Marmolejos speaks with Skift executive editor Dennis Schaal about his latest article on Skift.com covering the 10 highest-paid online travel execs in 2022. They discuss who topped the list, how executive pay has trended in the last few years, and whether these large compensation packages are necessary to recruit top-notch talent.

In other Skift news, Associate Editor Rashaad Jorden reports that hotels are increasingly developing locally themed experiences to appeal to travelers. Jorden writes hotels believe they can attract guests and boost revenue by featuring local art and food, with more travelers looking for destination-based experiences.

Next, a U.S. District Court judge recently ordered JetBlue Airways and American Airlines to end their Northeast Alliance, which enabled the two companies to sell tickets on each other’s flights. Edward Russell, editor of the Skift publication, Airline Weekly, delves into the implications of the judge’s decision, including what it means for JetBlue’s pending merger with Spirit Airlines.

Finally, Columnist Colin Nagy looks into the rise of membership clubs, with New York and London, among other cities, welcoming a flood of new entrants. Nagy touches on some of the strategies new membership clubs are taking, including their plans to enhance their guests’ culinary experiences.