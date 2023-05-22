Why People Keep Coming Back to the Leading Travel Industry Conference Year After Year

People keep coming back to Skift Global Forum because of its reputation for delivering high-quality content, its focus on innovation and disruption, its networking opportunities, and its exceptional organization and execution.

Skift Global Forum is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of the travel industry. Its high-quality content, diverse range of speakers and attendees, and exceptional networking opportunities make it a valuable investment for businesses and individuals looking to stay ahead of the curve.

There’s a reason (or a few!) why hundreds of people keep coming back to Skift Global Forum year after year…

High-Quality Content

Skift Global Forum attracts top industry leaders and experts as speakers, and the topics covered are always relevant and forward-thinking, providing attendees with insights that they can use to shape their businesses and strategies.

Focus on Innovation and Disruption

Skift consistently explores emerging trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the travel industry, and attendees can expect to learn about the latest innovations and best practices in areas such as sustainable tourism, customer experience, and digital transformation.

Networking on an International Level

The event attracts leaders from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, including hospitality, technology, aviation, tourism and more. This diversity fosters an environment where participants can exchange ideas and collaborate on solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the travel industry.

Attention to Detail

The event is well-run and seamlessly executed, providing attendees with a comfortable and professional environment that enables them to focus on learning and networking. The Skift team is also known for its responsiveness and willingness to address any concerns or feedback from attendees, ensuring that each year’s event is better than the last.

Don’t Just Take Our Word For It, Hear What Others Had to Say

“Fantastic job. Once again, the most valuable summit I’ve been to. As someone going to learn about movement and trends in the industry, I felt the speakers and topics were very diverse and covered a lot of pressing topics.” – Manager of Consumer Insights – Hyatt Hotels

“Awesome food, great venue, interesting educational content, and very good amount of network time vs education time. Overall a successfully organized event that I will attend again.” – Country Manager – KAYAK

“This [SGF] is a world-class event and it showed. The production, networking, communication, app and catering were all top-notch.” – MMGY Global Employee

“Skift’s conferences are always impressive. The content presented, by both Skift’s team members and all who are invited to speak, is consistently insightful and relevant. From what I have seen within the industry, the quality of Skift’s research is unparalleled; the fact that the entire audience takes snapshots of every graph the Skift team presents is testament to this. In addition, the receptions that take place during the conference are stellar. The food and drinks exude a level of taste and sophistication that you simply do not get at any other trade show.” – Cloudbeds Employee

Did you know this is our TENTH year hosting Skift Global Forum? Join us September 26-28 and find out why SGF remains a can’t-miss event year after year. Register today.