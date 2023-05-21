In this week's news we looked at hotel companies' zeal for extended stay, Google's AI first steps, the ongoing recovery of business and meetings travel, and more.

First Thoughts

The Skift team spent the week exploring Iceland, but its editors and reporters still found the time to cover the industry whether they were walking paths strewn with lava rock or resting in geothermal baths. Pay special attention, below, to Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill’s explanation of the current craze happening with extended-stay hotels, as well as Executive Editor Dennis Schaal’s interview with Expedia CEO Peter Kern.

The Week in Review

Interview: Expedia CEO on How Its AI Rollouts Would Be Impossible for Prior Regimes

First-mover advantage from online travel companies in generative AI might not hold up over the long-term. The chessboard may get overturned. Still, getting out there first doesn’t hurt.

Why Every Hotel Company Wants an Extended Stay Brand Now

Forget spas and cocktail bars. Indoor kitchens are the must-have perk at U.S. hotels now. Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Wyndham are smart to bet that the long-stay trend will be here for the long term.

Expedia Asked Google to Crack Down on Bait and Switch Hotel Rates

Truth in advertising hasn’t been a hallmark of hotel rates offered online. The issue is finally getting more attention, but the problem is omnipresent.

American and JetBlue Must End Partnership After Court Ruling

Without the American alliance, JetBlue’s argument that it needs Spirit Airlines to compete is all the more valid. But the courts may see it differently.

Small Meetings and Blended Trips Propel Business Travel Comeback

While it’s still too early to say when business travel could make a full recovery, smaller businesses drove some important trends in the first quarter.

Tourism Boards Expect New Marketing Insights From Google Analytics Update

Tourism boards are always trying to keep up with how visitors are finding and interacting their content. The Google Analytics update should make this easier. Hopefully, they can actually capitalize on the new information.

Hawaiian Airlines Unveils 787 Dreamliner Design Details

The 787-9 Dreamliner, the new flagship aircraft for Hawaiian Airlines, offers a multitude of intricately designed features to honor Hawaiian history.

How India’s Tree of Life Is Creating a Place for Itself in the Hospitality Sun

From the unfulfilled potential of the Incredible India campaign to why all his hotels are pet-friendly, Himmat Anand, founder of the Indian boutique resort chain Tree of Life, spells out some hard truths.

Chart of the Week: Business Meetings

Featured Podcast

This week’s episode of the Skift Meetings Podcast features Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. The conversation focuses on DMOs and CVBs’ roles within the wider community.