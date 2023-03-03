With the latest hotel earnings season coming to an end we have deep insight into how the sector performed last year and what they expect from 2023. Listen in as we explain what this season meant.

Hotel earnings season has just ended, with public hotel companies reporting their end of 2022 performances. In the latest Skift Podcast, our team covers the highlights, reviews the 2023 outlook, and pinpoints one of the most critical metrics to watch.

The conversation will also bring up topics and themes we’ll focus on more in-depth at our all-day Skift Future of Lodging event, happening in London on March 29.

“Analyst guidance for 2023 was robust, even after accounting for a likely economic slowdown in the second half of the year,” said Pranavi Agarwal, the London-based Senior Research Analyst for Skift Research, in her discussion with Sean O’Neill, the Washington, D.C.-based Senior Hospitality Editor.

One key theme of the brief discussion between Agarwal and O’Neill was how hotel groups may see a divergence in their performance this year as certain trends tend to favor some kinds of hotel portfolios over others. “Portfolios skewed to APAC [Asia Pacific] and lux will see the biggest uplift in 2023,” Agarwal said. “Hyatt should really do well, while Choice said its domestic RevPAR [revenue per available room, a key metric] will be just 2 percent year-over-year in 2023.”

Get a sense of what hotel earnings results and commentary reveals about future trends in this edition of the Skift Podcast.

