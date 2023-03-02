The deal is in line with HomeExchange's ambition for market expansion beyond France and Spain in Europe. And beyond that, its consolidation of the home exchange market — as this marks the company's fifth acquisition.

French company HomeExchange has acquired its British competitor Love Home Swap.

Founded in 2011, HomeExchange offers home exchange vacations in over 130 countries to 100,000 members. London-based Love Home Swap, founded in 2009, is a part of the Wyndham Destinations brand. The companies did not disclose any details of the deal.

The acquisition’s primary goal seems to be market expansion — HomeExchange’s top countries are France, Spain, and the U.S., whereas Love Home Swap’s main markets are the UK, Australia, and the U.S. The acquisition would increase HomeExhange’s inventory 92 percent in the UK, 53 percent in Australia, and 13 percent in the United States, the company stated.

“As far as people go, in purchasing the assets, we offered to have some of the Love Home Swap team join us for a few months to help us make a smooth and enjoyable transition for the members, and we are delighted that 15 of them accepted our offer,” a HomeExchange spokesperson told Skift.

HomeExchange claims it’s the first global home exchange community — facilitating one exchange every two minutes. The company stated that in 2022 that 3.7 million exchange nights were booked on its platform — 32 percent more than in the pre-Covid period.

“In a time where conversations around skyrocketing costs of often impersonal accommodations make travel seem like an unaffordable luxury for many, the market is ripe for something like home swapping to boom,” HomeExchange CEO Emmanuel Arnaud said in a statement. Adding, “And, we’re seeing that happen — exchanges are up 75 percent compared to just last year.”

The new entity will be part of the Tukazza Group created by HomeExchange CEO Emmanuel Arnaud and president Charles-Edouard Girard along with HomeExchange and sister brand HomeExchange Collection.

Plans call for the Love Home Swap brand to continue operating until later this year, when it would be integrated into HomeExchange.

Arnaud and Girard founded GuesttoGuest, a Paris-based vacation exchange platform, which acquired Cambridge,Massachusetts-based HomeExchange in 2017 for $35 million — the combined entity then came to be called HomeExchange.