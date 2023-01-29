Skift Future of Lodging Forum: Last Year vs This Year

With the Future of Lodging Forum coming to London on March 29, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at last year’s inaugural event, and share how we will build upon those ideas. Take a look, and be sure to reserve your seat soon as space is limited.

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum will feature a wide array of future-focused leaders and new research devoted to the hotel industry.

Last year, Skift debuted our first-ever Skift Future of Lodging Forum in New York City – focused on what Skift has called “The Great Merging” of how we live, work, and travel.

We explored how this blending has created the avenues for growth for both hotels and short-term rentals, with in-depth interviews with hospitality CEOs from JLL Hotels, Marriott, MCR Hotels, KAYAK, Standard, and Highgate, combined with short-term rentals leaders from Airbnb, Evolve, Homeaway, Sonder, and Blueground. No event before had brought those two sectors together for one event, and it was a big success.

For 2023, our Skift Future of Lodging Forum on March 29 in London will once again push the boundaries as we focus more directly on hotels, the ways guest experiences and expectations are shifting, the impact of technology and personalization, and how brands are evolving to differentiate in today’s market. This single-day event will explore the new opportunities and also challenges ahead, with leaders sharing the big ideas that will transform lodging in this decade. We will discuss:

The global economic forces and mobility that will reshape lodging

How brands are staying agile to dynamic travelers needs

What the industry needs to adopt new tactics to attract, train, and retain talent

The shifts for online travel that will define the booking landscape

Emerging technologies like Generative AI, and why they will transform travel

What is essential for hotels as sustainability moves further into implementation

And other discussions around luxury, wellness, brands, and more

Join Skift editors and research analysts as we speak with gamechangers across hospitality on stage in front of an audience of 250+ leaders, investors, and strategists. You won’t want to miss this inspiring event and opportunity to connect with fellow industry innovators, gain a deeper view on what lies ahead, and learn what others are doing to stay ahead.

Can't make it to our Future of Lodging Forum in London? We will be in New York City on June 7th bringing back our Short-Term Rental Summit focusing on the impact of technology, platforms, and professionalization on both the urban and traditional vacation rental sector.